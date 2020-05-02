By Michael Hazel

This is the fifth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the “safer-at-home” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/.

Almost anyone from Pueblo could tell you a bit about its history: the trading post, the steel mill, immigrant communities. But what about its geologic history? Our entire world is built upon it, the cycling of minerals through water, rocks, and soil in a timeless dance over millions of years. Our area is a great place to look for evidence of this process, both as it was and as it is.

The rocks at the surface in Pueblo are mostly sedimentary limestone, shales, and sandstone formed when Pueblo was underwater about 100 million years ago, beneath the edges of a large, shallow sea. As the sea grew and shrank, these layers formed one atop another. The bluffs above the Arkansas River and Lake Pueblo are eroded remnants of these layers. Overlaying the bluffs are more recent additions to our area, smooth chunks of igneous and metamorphic granite, diorite, gneiss, and others washed down from the Rockies, which formed when liquid rock cooled underground and was later uplifted. Together these rocks represent billions of years of history.

So what does a trip through geologic time look like, and where to begin? All you need to do is visit one of the areas listed, especially NWDC’s River Campus or Lake Pueblo State Park. You can see Earth’s history from a car or on a bike, but to truly appreciate the different forces of time, it’s best to get out on foot so you can touch and feel. Get out there on a rock hunt, and see if you can’t find some or all of them!

Limestone: A chalky and smooth grayish-tan rock that is made of calcium carbonate, which comes from the dissolved shells of ancient sea creatures. To test if you have a piece of limestone, try this experiment: drip a little vinegar on it. If it bubbles, it’s limestone. This is the acid (vinegar) reacting with the base (calcium carbonate). Look for fossils in limestone, as sometimes creatures who died when the rock was formed had their shells preserved.

Shale: A crumbly, poorly-formed grayish layer that’s made from ancient mud being compressed by the layers above it. Can be greenish, gray, tan or even very dark gray. The distinguishing feature is that it flakes or crumbles and breaks easily. Try it! Pick up some flakes and see if you can break them in your hands. Even little kids feel like superheroes when they can break rocks!

Sandstone: A hard, tightly-packed rock made up of tiny grains from ancient beaches and dunes, which feels scratchy when rubbed. Can be orange, reddish, yellowish, or buff. Look for large pieces at the NWDC River Campus that have trails from ancient sand-worms in them and reddish stains from the minerals their bodies left behind. Its identifying feature is its coarse, grainy texture.

Granite: The granites in Pueblo are actually pieces of the mountains to our north and west that have washed downstream. They are mostly pinkish but can be tan, red, or even greenish. Granite’s distinguishing feature is its large grains that you can see with the naked eye. These grains form when magma cools underground. Look for smooth granite rocks next to the Arkansas River or up on the bluffs at the River Campus. When you find one, take a minute to think about how old it is - 1.4 billion years!

Quartz: The most common mineral in Earth’s crust. It often breaks out of the rocks it’s a part of because it’s harder and wears down more slowly. It can be purple, grey, reddish, yellow, white, or orange. Its distinguishing feature is that it lets a little light through. See if you can find slightly translucent, smooth rocks. Kids love hunting for these, so see who can find the biggest, the clearest, the most colors, etc. Good spots to look are along the Arkansas River, on the bluffs above the Nature Center, and on the shores of Lake Pueblo.

Michael Hazel moved to Pueblo last year but has a long history in the region. He is an Environmental Educator for NWDC and has worked for years to foster an appreciation for the wonders of nature and especially the amazing landscapes of southern Colorado. He can be reached at hazel@hikeandlearn.org.

