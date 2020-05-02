Fiction

Master Class - Christina Dalcher*

The Big Finish - Brooke Fossey*

Camino Winds - John Grisham*

The Wedding Dress - Danielle Steel*

Valentine - Elizabeth Wetmore*

The End of October - Lawrence Wright*

Non-Fiction

Fortitude: American Resilience in an Era of Outrage - Dan Crenshaw*

Front Row at the Trump Show - Jonathan Karl*

A Delightful Little Book on Aging - Stephanie Rafflelock*

About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known: Ruminations and Revelations from a Desperate Mother to Her Dirty Son - Peggy Rowe*

Don’t Burn this Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason - Dave Rubin*

Why We Swim? - Bonnie Tsui*

*Be sure to check out these titles through PCCLD’s digital library resources.