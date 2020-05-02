Saturday

May 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM


Fiction


Master Class - Christina Dalcher*


The Big Finish - Brooke Fossey*


Camino Winds - John Grisham*


The Wedding Dress - Danielle Steel*


Valentine - Elizabeth Wetmore*


The End of October - Lawrence Wright*


Non-Fiction


Fortitude: American Resilience in an Era of Outrage - Dan Crenshaw*


Front Row at the Trump Show - Jonathan Karl*


A Delightful Little Book on Aging - Stephanie Rafflelock*


About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known: Ruminations and Revelations from a Desperate Mother to Her Dirty Son - Peggy Rowe*


Don’t Burn this Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason - Dave Rubin*


Why We Swim? - Bonnie Tsui*


*Be sure to check out these titles through PCCLD’s digital library resources.