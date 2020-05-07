After raising her children and retiring from Girl Scouts in Pueblo, Scott decided to do what she always wanted to do when she "grew up."

Be an artist.

"When I found the newly established artists cooperative in 2007, I knew I had found my family," she said.

Painting in acrylics was Scott’s first experience as a professional artist. Soon, her creative interests started to expand and she found her niche working with recycled materials: making clocks, furniture and "bot" sculptures out of found objects.

"Although I never really grew up, I’m happy to grow as an artist at Steel City Artworks," she said. "I’m very happy to be a part of this gallery and this community, because of the great support for the arts here in Pueblo."

Steel City Art Works is located at 216 S. Union Ave.

