New Digital Books
From the Pueblo City-County Library District
Fiction
The Wife Stalker - Liv Constantine*
Sorry for Your Trouble: Stories - Richard Ford*
Simon the Fiddler - Paulette Jiles*
To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor - Jeff Shaara*
Rodham - Curtis Sittenfeld*
Network Effect: A Murderbot Novel - Martha Wells*
Non-Fiction
Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage - Tori Amos*
24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid - Willie Mays*
Empires of the Sky: Zeppelins, Airplanes, and Two Men’s Epic Duel to Rule the World - Alexander Rose*
My Vanishing Country: A Memoir - Bakari Sellers*
Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our World, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures - Merlin Sheldrake*
More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood - Natasha Gregson Wagner*
*Titles also available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.