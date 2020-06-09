This program information was provided by Laura Griffin, who has held the position of famliy and consumer agent for 16 years.

The program’s mission is to provide the community of Pueblo County with science-based and research driven information mostly involving food safety, food preservation, nutrition and health.

How long has program/organization existed? CSU Extension has existed in the community for decades.

Griffin said the two most important aspects of CSU Extension programming are:

1) “The accessibility; we welcome everyone from the Pueblo community to join our classes. Costs are kept at a bare-minimum, as we are not for profit, so most costs are just to cover supplies. We are also available for one-on-one consultations and questions if people have specific questions or concerns and that is available at no cost.”

2) “The reliability of our information. All of our information is research-based and we work closely with specialists on campus at CSU Fort Collins to make sure we are providing the most up-to-date and accurate information to our community.”

Her are links to the program’s webpage or social media:

– https://pueblo.extension.colostate.edu/

– https://www.facebook.com/PuebloFCS

Why is this program important to Pueblo? CSU Extension brings affordable and reliable programming to Pueblo County on topics that help to make people more self-sustainable. Topics such as: home gardening, home food preservation, etc. The office also provides the 4-H Youth Development program, which allows youth ages 8-18 to participate in a wide variety of projects, programs and leadership opportunities.”

What are examples of things the program does to help Pueblo? The FCS programs within CSU Extension provide a wide variety of education in food safety, food preservation, nutrition and health. Specifically, we offer the Colorado Cottage Foods Certification program. This allows individuals to make and sell certain food products from their home kitchen. This is a great opportunity for people who are looking for a secondary or supplemental income, or a primary means of income for those who are interested in joining the food industry, but do not want a full restaurant front or commercial kitchen. We also teach hands-on food preservation classes, which are really popular. This provides people with the confidence and skills to properly preserve their own food. Not only does this allow people to put nutritional food in their pantry, but it can also save them a significant amount in groceries.

As a partner in the Community Health Improvement Plan, how does the program help improve food access as a means of preventing obesity? As stated above, we do a lot of programming on home gardening and home food preservation, which gives people the opportunity to provide their own access to food, and healthy food for that matter. The FCS programming also provides classes on nutrition, the Mediterranean Diet, diabetes prevention/management, etc.

Program location/hours other details people should know: The CSU Extension Office is located at 701 Court St. Suite C. Business hours are 8-5 pm. Although, due to COVID-19, our office is currently closed to the public. Information on the office’s anticipated opening is available on the program’s website.

This article was contributed through the efforts of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 101 W. Ninth St. Call 583-4300.