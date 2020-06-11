Louis Zobeck is a native of Pueblo who returned home after serving in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s.

“I was anxious to paint some large paintings on canvas,” he said. “I discovered acrylics in a Tempo store in Belmont: anyone remember Tempo?,” Zobeck said. “And I bought a set of 12 colors. They were so different from oils, or watercolor, and there was no one to teach the techniques in this ’new’ medium.

“After a week or two of frantic experimentation, I fell in love with the paint, my beloved home in Colorado, and the Southwest. Although I love watercolor, and oils, I was quick to add acrylics to my paint box.”

Among the first Americans to become a signature member of the National Acrylic Painters Association of London, Zobeck has exhibited in many online, and physical international and national juried exhibits, including:

National Acrylic Painters Association, in the Black Sheep Gallery, located in the Edwardian Castle in Wales, United Kingdom (2001); and

International Society of Acrylic Painters' Ninth Annual International Exhibition, Cornell Museum, Florida, (January-March 2006.)

His signature memberships and associates include the International Society of Acrylic Painters (life member); National Acrylic Painter Association, United Kingdom; British Impressionist Society, United Kingdom; and Pueblo Art Guild: charter member, life member, past president.

