These new books are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

"Florence Adler Swims Forever" - Rachel Beanland*

"Antkind" - Charlie Kaufman*

"Death in Her Hands" - Ottessa Moshfegh*

"The Dilemma" - B. A. Paris*

"Home Before Dark" - Riley Sager*

"The Color of Air" - Gail Tsukiyama*

Non-Fiction

"Notes On a Silencing: A Memoir" - Lacy Crawford*

"Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir" - Alan D. Gaff*

"Dead Reckoning: The Story of How Johnny Mitchell and His Fighter Pilots Took on Admiral Yamamoto and Avenged Pearl Harbor" - Dick Lehr*

"Separated: Inside an American Tragedy" - Jacob Soboroff*

"To Me, He Was Just Dad: Stories of Growing Up with Famous Fathers" - Joshua David Stein*

"Lady Romeo: The Radical Revolutionary Life of Charlotte Cushman, America’s First Celebrity" - Tana Wojczuk*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.