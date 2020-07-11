This is the fifteenth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the "Protect our Neighbors" phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Membership information also is available.

Michael Hazel

Recently a friend visited Pueblo and commented on how dry it was. "I forgot how much of a desert it is here," he said. Yes, it’s dry, but he was only partly correct. Though we do have some hallmarks of a desert, like cholla cactus and yucca, we also have many plants and animals you wouldn’t find in one because Pueblo isn’t a true desert.

We receive just enough rain in an average year to be classified as semi-arid grassland, about 12 to 13 inches. As a result, we have a drier landscape than the mountains and areas further east. The land can only support small plants like cactus, grasses, and some drought-adapted trees and shrubs like junipers and saltbush.

This is because the larger the amount of rainfall, the larger the plants that can grow. As one goes east away from the mountains, the amount of rainfall increases, and so does the average size of the plants; shortgrass prairie gives way to tallgrass prairie, which gives way to scattered woods and finally to the huge trees of the eastern deciduous woodlands.

Different soils have something to do with this, too, but soils themselves are created by weathering and biological decay of rocks, both of which need water to occur. The bottom line is that water is hugely important. It deeply influences the land, and the plants and animals living there, especially us humans.

This is particularly true in Pueblo. The town is here because of its water. It would not have grown up as a town and then an industrial city if there wasn’t water available for livestock, crops, domestic use and eventually steelmaking. Even though the sky doesn’t give us much, the abundant snowfall in the mountains does as it melts and flows into the Arkansas River. Over time, humans have worked to make this water more predictable, creating reservoirs upstream and on its tributaries, even piping extra water over the Continental Divide into the river.

This helps to control floods and to make sure water is available in droughts. Almost every tributary of the Arkansas has dams or other flood-control equipment to even out the flow of water when it is abnormally high or low. This is because Colorado’s weather, and terrain, are so varied. Even though average rainfall is low, it can fall in unpredictably large amounts.

Combine this with steep stream gradients as they come down from the mountains and thin soils which can’t absorb much runoff, and devastating floods can occur like the Great Flood of 1921. The huge concrete levees through town, the dam at Lake Pueblo, and the reservoirs all combine to make us safer by making events like that much less likely today.

That said, floods do still occur. Fountain Creek floods regularly, due to its lack of dams, shallow channel, and the fact that it drains a large area, including the snows on the east side of Pikes Peak. Fountain Creek runs through Manitou Springs, which gave the creek its name; in French it was called La Fontaine qui Bouille, or "the spring that boils," because of the mineral bubbles.

In fact, many towns in Colorado are named for their waterways, or the relationship between the water and the land, because it’s so important to life in our dry state. This includes some obvious ones not far from us like Colorado Springs, Cripple Creek, Poncha Springs, and Texas Creek.

There are many less obvious names reflecting the role of water, too, like Grand Junction (where the Colorado and Gunnison rivers meet), Del Norte (from El Rio Grande del Norte, the full Spanish name of the river), Salida (Spanish for "exit" where the Arkansas leaves its upper valley), and Canon City (for the Royal Gorge), to name a few.

Colorado itself was named after one of its waterways, the Colorado River; the word colorado describes the reddish sediments that color its waters. Next time you take a look at a map or travel in Colorado, take some time to think about how water has affected the places you visit. Its scarcity in our state makes it precious, and worth paying attention to!

Hazel moved to Pueblo last year but has a long history in the region. He is an environmental educator for NWDC and has worked for years to foster an appreciation for the wonders of nature and especially the amazing landscapes of southern Colorado. He can be reached at hazel@hikeandlearn.org.