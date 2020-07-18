Non-Fiction

These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

"Peace Talks" - Jim Butcher*

"Outsider" - Linda Castillo*

"What You Wish For" - Katherine Center*

"Love" - Roddy Doyle*

"Crooked Hallelujah" - Kelli Jo Ford*

"The Order" - Daniel Silva*

Non-Fiction

"The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad" - Mike Birbiglia*

"City on Fire: The Fight for Hong Kong" - Antony Dapiran*

"The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win" - Maria Konnikova*

"The Buddha and the Badass: The Secret Spiritual Art of Succeeding at Work" - Vishen Lakhiani*

"When Truth is All You Have: A Memoir of Faith, Justice, and Freedom for the Wrongly Convicted" - Jim McCloskey*

"Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" - Mary L. Trump Ph.D.*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.