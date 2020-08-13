Across the world, millions of teens and young adults have been affected by the coronavirus.

A reflection of the time spent in quarantine and practicing social distance, the Impossible Players will present its Next Gen Players production of "Letters from Quarantine" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Aug. 21 and 22 at the Impossible Playhouse, 1201 N. Main St.

The production is a collection of monologues written by the young cast, all detailing their own personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s really something to see," said veteran actor and director Darin Stuart. "It’s pretty cool. It’s completely written by the kids and performed by them as well."

Stuart began the Next Gen Players six years ago to help new actors and actresses get their feet wet.

Normally, the troupe performs two one-act plays. However, this year, Stuart and his actors went a different route and opted to create their own production, drawing from their own experiences.

"These kids just ran with this thing," Stuart said. "Everybody submitted at least two to three pieces in a three-week period."

The young adult actors and actresses wrote for three weeks and rehearsed for two and a half. This was a much shorter period than usual, due to COVID-related closures and delays.

Despite the shortened prep time, Stuart said they pulled it together quickly.

"I’m really proud of these kids," he said. "This is what this program was supposed to slowly become: something that was taken over by the kids with adult mentors to back them up.

"And this is the closest that I’ve seen."

Stuart’s own anger over the pandemic, and its divisiveness and fear, led him to do something different and have kids prepare monologues.

He said that writing the production, then having to act out the monologues, will help the young actors grow.

"It’s just going to add to their ability to analyze a script and a piece, because now they’ve had to analyze something that they’ve written and they’ve had to take that in and have it critiqued," he said. "And, they’ve had to internalize it in a slightly different way than you would if you’re just an actor up there and you messed up a line or something."

Each monologue ranges from a minute to five minutes, and details the things that each performer has felt and gone through during the pandemic.

Stuart said that while each story is unique, there also is a "sameness" to each monologue.

"A lot of the pieces have some of the same frustrations, confusion and anger in them," he said. "So there’s this uniqueness there, but there’s also this thread of boredom and being lost."

In addition to the written pieces by the cast, three pieces were selected from writers around the globe.

Impossible Player actor and director Johnny Lucero posted on a blog that he was searching for pandemic-themed scenes for the Next Gen Players to perform.

He received submissions from all around the world. Ultimately, the Imps chose pieces from Japan, England and the United States.

Each talk about losing loved ones, and the effects of COVID-19 that have rattled everyone internationally.

"It’s very intense," Stuart said.

Stuart said that while he hopes people will come to the theater for some escapism, he also wants those in attendance to listen to what the monologues have to say.

He said he hopes that people take the time to really analyze what they’ve watched.

"I just want them to listen," he said. "That’s it: just listen. We’re all on ’send’ right now and we need to sit back and listen."

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for military and seniors and $10 for students.

For more information, visit impossibleplayers.com or call 542-6969.

You can reach Luke Lyons, associate editor of The Pueblo West View at LLyons@chieftain.com or by searching @luke_lyons14 on Twitter. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.