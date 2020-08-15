These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
"The Vanishing Sky" - L. Annette Binder*
"Age of Consent" - Amanda Brainerd*
"A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robicheaux Novel" - James Lee Burke*
"The Pull of Stars" - Emma Donoghue*
"A Natural History" - Carlos Fonseca*
"Inheritors" - Asako Serizawa*
Non-Fiction
"Remain in Love: Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Tina" - Chris Frantz*
"She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality" - Katie Hill*
"Make Change: How to Fight Injustice, Dismantle Systematic Oppression, and Own Our Future" - Shaun King*
"Last Mission to Tokyo: The Extraordinary Story of the Doolittle Raiders and Their Final Fight for Justice" - Michel Paradis*
"The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life" - Alex Trebek*
"Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" - Isabel Wilkerson*
*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.