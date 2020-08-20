Whether painting murals in churches, mosaicing fountains or teaching developmentally disabled adults to use their handmade paper to fashion greeting cards to sell, Annette McGuire has always been an explorer of art and creativity.

Currently, she is using watercolor batik, capturing "bold colorful images of the extraordinary found in the ordinary," she said. "Contrast and intense colors pop from gardens and people I encounter."

Largely self-taught, McGuire enjoys that the medium of water color batik has an element of loss of control, "like riding a roller coaster: halfway through painting, you have to trust the process of painting light to dark, mixing your colors on dry paint and sealing the colors with hot wax.

"Suddenly, everything comes together and you feel as though you’ve played a part in something magical happening."

McGuire caps her works sometimes using her childhood name, Annie, as her signature.

"It’s my inner child that has come out to play in my art," she said.

McGuire’s art can be seen on Facebook under Annette McGuire and on fineartamerica.com under the same name.

Her works have been featured at churches and galleries in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Greeley, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

