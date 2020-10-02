Just when ya think things can’t possibly become more grim, we lose Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a year of so much upheaval, new worries arise. And arise. And arise again. When so much is uncertain, it’s easy to feel lost, discombobulated, adrift.

Emilio Estevez, in "Along The Way: The Journey of a Father and Son," writes of how we get "thrown off our personal axis by the distractions and noise of daily life." Well, we’ve got noise aplenty right now...and much more.

So we need like never before practices that return us to that core, ones that ground us and bring us back into harmony with that which is greater than ourselves.

Whatever those practices are for each of us, this is the time to use them. Not when we have a spare minute or are particularly despairing. When faced with the current degree of uncertainty, we need that sustenance on a regular basis.

And the world needs it as well. While we may indeed feel calmed as we sit in meditation or spend time in nature or with sacred texts, any spiritual practice worth its salt will flow from the personal out into the world for the benefit of all.

It must be so. We can certainly see evidence of the ever-expanding ripples of hate and corruption. When we’re frightened or overwhelmed, it’s easy to believe the lie that love is no match for all that. But it is. At the very least, it’s what we have.

I was reminded last week of one of the core tenets of non-violence. This most challenging of spiritual disciplines asks that we not merely refrain from acts of violence. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr, it also urges us to refuse an "internal violence of spirit."

Encouraging us to "let no man pull you so low as to hate him," King urges us to not contribute to "a descending spiral of destruction...the chain reaction of evil...(lest we) be plunged into the dark abyss of annihilation."

A character in Sue Monk Kidd’’s latest novel put it this way, "Anger is effortless. Kindness is hard. Exert yourself." But how do we exert ourselves in this way. How do we honor Christ’s teaching to love our enemies?

Emilio gives us a clue. We must first return to our personal axis, for it is so much harder, if not impossible, to truly love if we are lost to ourselves. So let’s return to ourselves now, fully inhabiting our hearts once more.

Begin by feeling the rhythm of your physical heart, perhaps placing a hand on your chest as you breathe in the knowledge of its steady and unobtrusive background beat as you’ve gone about your day.

Expand that awareness now to include your metaphoric heart, the part of you that recognizes beauty, knows joy, loves in whatever way it loves. Its pulse also beats on, the hum that sings within each moment.

Rest here for a bit, allowing your heart to be strengthened with every inbreath. Remember yourself as capable of love, as a being designed for love. Hold, in compassion, your every struggle.

Bring into awareness now someone you enjoy. Let love flow from your heart to theirs. Rest with them a few moments, offering wishes of peace and compassion for their challenges.

And now the hard one, someone you find difficult to love. Love anyway. Extend compassion for the heartache and fear that may underlie behaviors you find disturbing. Send wishes of peace.

Expand your awareness further now to include the entire planet, holding it and all its inhabitants in love. See your love creating ever-expanding ripples, bolstering and being bolstered by the goodwill of others.

And as this loving-kindness meditation comes to a close, connect to that larger Mystery that holds us all, however, you conceive it to be. Marinate in that larger Love.

Another character in Kidd’s novel states, "Each of us must find a way to love the world." As it is, I would add, in all its agony and exquisite beauty.

Martin Luther King Jr. found his way to love. Ruth Bader Ginsburg found hers. May you, dear reader, find your way as well. And if you are fortunate enough to have found it already, may it grow ever more robust.

May you be happy. May you be healthy. May you be at peace.

Leia Marie is a psychotherapist, spiritual mentor and reiki practitioner. She can be reached at silvermountain@mac.com.