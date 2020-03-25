What if we told you that you could be a superhero just by washing your hands? It’s true! There’s a new virus spreading fast, and it’s going to take the help of everyone to stop it.

CoronaWHATus?

A coronavirus is, simply, a kind of illness. There are lots of them, but the new one, which causes a disease called COVID-19, is the one that is causing all the problems right now. For people who get it, it feels a lot like a cold or the flu, but it spreads more quickly. The good news for you is, most kids who get it don’t get too sick. But for some people, it can be really bad. That’s why it’s so important for YOU to help stop it.

Imagine you have a cold or the flu. You blow your nose, but you don’t wash your hands. You flip on a light switch in your house. Then your brother comes by and flips the light switch off but doesn’t wash his hands before eating lunch. Those germs you put on the light switch could be picked up by your brother, and the next thing you know, he’s sick, too. The coronavirus could spread to other people that same way, only you could spread it before you even know you have it. So even if you don’t have a big chance of getting sick, you could be responsible for giving it to others.

So what can you do?

There are a few things you can do to stop the spread of the virus. First, if you feel sick, tell an adult and make sure you don’t leave home. That’s good advice any time, but especially now. Second, wash your hands. Wash them before and after you eat, after you touch garbage, after you blow your nose, cough, use the bathroom, touch an animal and basically anytime you feel like you might need to. If you’re out somewhere and don’t have access to soap and water, use hand sanitizer, but washing with soap and water is much better.

Kill those germs

You probably hear your parents and teachers saying to wash your hands, but have you ever learned the right way to do it? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (a government organization that helps fight diseases) gives five steps to make sure you kill all the germs you can.

Get your hands wet, turn off the tap, then put soap on your hands.

Lather your hands with the soap. Make sure to get every surface and under your fingernails.

Scrub your hands for 20 seconds. That’s about the right amount of time to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. If you get bored with that, sing the chorus to “Let It Go” or some other song you like.

Rinse your hands with clean water.

Dry your hands with a clean towel or air dryer.