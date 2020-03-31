Sources for information about Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program

Lori Middleton, RD, CLC

Haley Leiner, MS, RD

Taylor Lopez-Cepero, RD

Chelsea Hollowell, MS, RD, CLC

Educational background:

To become a registered dietitian, each person earned a bachelor’s and/or a master’s degree in a nutrition focused major and then completed a 1,200-hour supervised practice internship. After completing the internship, each person passed the national certification exam for registered dietitians. To maintain credentials, registered dietitians must complete 75 continuing education credits every five years.

Program’s mission statement or main focus:

WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. WIC’s goal is to help keep pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women and children younger than age 5 healthy and able to thrive. WIC also provides nutritious supplemental foods, referrals to community partners and health care providers as well as breastfeeding education and support.

How long has the program existed?

WIC was established on Oct. 7, 1975.

What do registered dietitians do to help contribute to the program and to the health of the community?

WIC registered dietitians provide nutrition and breastfeeding counseling by referral, based on program criteria or participant request. They provide tailored counseling based on each participant’s situation, which is a unique benefit of the WIC program. The goal of the Pueblo WIC dietitians is to provide nutrition and breastfeeding education that ensures each family gets the best start in life and the tools to meet their health-related goals.

Links to webpage or social media:

facebook.com/pueblowicprogram

healthinformatics.dphe.state.co.us/WICSignUp

Instagram: @pueblowic

What are examples of things the WIC dietitians do to help Pueblo?

The dietitians educate expecting mothers, parents, grandparents and foster families at the health department about early infant feeding, breastfeeding, ways to increase water intake and decrease sugar-sweetened beverages and other healthy lifestyle habits.

WIC holds a class on early infant feeding at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 101 W. Ninth St., once a month and at A Caring Pregnancy Center, 500 Colorado Ave., once every three months.

WIC is a part of the Pueblo Alliance for Food Access, Pueblo Breastfeeding Coalition, Community Health Improvement Plan and other community organizations that focus on improving the health and well-being of Pueblo.

Last summer, the organization piloted a Community Supported Agriculture program that provided fresh produce boxes to WIC participants. This helped these families to increase their fruit and vegetable consumption and supported local farmers.

What is your favorite part of your job?

Middleton: “I love being able to provide breastfeeding counseling to the mom and baby dad to help them meet their breastfeeding goals.”

Leiner: “Being able to have one-on-one conversations with WIC participants and meet them where they are at in their health journey.”

Lopez-Cepero: “I want everyone to have access to healthy foods, understand the importance of eating healthy and know how to make the best use of the foods they have.”

Hollowell: “My favorite part about being a dietitian and supervisor at Pueblo WIC is seeing the passion and care the staff puts into helping our clients.”

How does the program fit into the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s mission?

The health department’s mission is to promote and protect the health and environment of Pueblo County. WIC supports this mission by focusing specifically on promoting a healthy lifestyle for the whole family through nutrition and breastfeeding education. WIC protects against malnutrition and promotes food security during pregnancy, postpartum, infancy and childhood, which can help prevent future public health concerns.

What is something the public needs to know about public health and environment?

Pueblo is a close-knit community, so we’d like to encourage community members to feel empowered to ask for assistance and support from public health organizations.

Program location/hours other details people should know:

101 W. Ninth St., Pueblo, CO 81003

Monday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phone: 583-4392