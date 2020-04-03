Religion briefs are compiled by Karla Crocombe. Brief submissions are to be sent to newsroom@chieftain.com by noon on Thursday. Briefs are edited for spelling, grammar, AP style and space. Submissions must include all information (time, date, location including physical address, who and the name of the church or organization). Any submissions missing information will not run.

Abundant Life Church online services

Abundant Life Church, 1001 Constitution Road,

temporarily is suspending its public worship services do to the current coronavirus pandemic until further notice.

The church invites you to tune in to its online services on YouTube by typing in "PASTOR ROGER LUCERO."

For more information or if to receive links and updates

for services, call the church office at 546-1522.

New Beginnings Church

announces Revelation study

New Beginnings Church, 631 W. Corona Ave. announces that

NBC will be providing End Times Prophecy with a study of Revelations 1, 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights by video on Facebook and audio on the PNBC App.

For more information, call 546-0891.