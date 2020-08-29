By Abbie Krause

When is a cat not a cat? When it’s a ringtail cat! Ringtails have been called many things -- ringtailed cat, miner’s cat because they were often found in mines and used for rodent control), bandtailed cat, cat squirrel, coon cat, coon fox, "marv cat," cacomistle (variously translated as "nimble thief" and "half mountain lion" and "civet cat" -- but they are none of those things!

Ringtails are actually related to raccoons.

Though sightings are rare in Colorado due to their nocturnal habits, they do live here and are often mistaken for cats (thus the misnomer). Just ask the employees at a Canon City Burger King who, to their surprise, found a ringtail drinking out of the soda machine draining tray. Two ringtails live at the Pueblo Zoo in the "The Woods." But, in addition to that, to our great surprise, we once found one as a stowaway in the ship replica in Islands of Life. Judging by his portly weight, he had been cruising there for quite some time.

Pueblo Zoo’s (official) residents are named Pixie and Pippin. Though it is not very common for the males and females to stay together outside of breeding season, these two love each other.

They cuddle often and Pippin lays on top of Pixie to keep her warm. Being a bit shy, Pixie looks to Pippin as her protector. They have had four babies together who now live in other zoos, including one in the United Kingdom.

Keepers have created special public facing boxes that help guests get a peep at these nocturnal creatures during the day without interrupting their sleep. They are the first exhibit closest to the entrance so stop by and try to sneak a peek. You may get lucky and see one of their training sessions. Don’t forget to head on back to Monkey Island and say hi to a completely different kind of ringtail – the ring-tailed lemurs. As primates, these ringtails are completely unrelated and very entertaining.

Abbie Krause is executive director of the Pueblo Zoo.