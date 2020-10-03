This is the 27th in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas and suggestions for families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families.The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Join NWDC for guided hikes and other exciting nature programs listed here: https://hikeandlearn.org/programs-and-events/.

By Michael Hazel

Fall is here in the Arkansas River Valley, bringing predictable delights: roasted chiles, cooler days, and of course, the Oklahoma brown tarantula. From late August through October, thousands and thousands of these large spiders wander about, in what is often referred to as a migration. More correctly, it’s mating season, as no purposeful mass movement exists, just the individual search for a mate by many thousands of male spiders, writ large across the landscape of Southeastern Colorado. The cooler weather provides a nice opportunity to get out and look for these native eight-leggers going about their important work.

Though not the largest of tarantulas, they are not tiny, either. Males in search of a mate are usually 7-10 years old before leaving their burrows and can have a leg span of 4-5 inches. It’s all a buildup to that journey, as they usually die within weeks following mating. Females can live 25 years in the wild, mating with a different male and producing a new clutch of spiderlings each year. In captivity, they can live up to 40 years. Many people even keep tarantulas as pets, including the Oklahoma brown (also called the Texas brown or Missouri tarantula), as they are docile and hardy, able to survive a range of conditions like those their native prairie habitat throws at them.

Even though some keep them as pets, many others have a fear of spiders, and this makes sense given that some can cause humans serious harm. However, most tarantulas, including our native species, are pretty benign; they move slowly and have no desire to share human homes. Tarantulas are a bit like the Great Danes of the spider world: large and sturdy, with a demeanor as calm as their legs are long. They do possess defensive behaviors, including irritating hairs they can flick with their legs toward predators and a bite that has been compared to a bee sting. When threatened, they rear up on their hind legs and wave their front legs, in an effort to intimidate and as an advertisement of these defenses. Despite this, they are worth getting out and looking for, as they are unique, one of only three tarantula species in Colorado and the only one in our area.

Mating season brings changes in their behavior, making them easier to observe. Usually nocturnal, they can sometimes be observed during the daytime, especially in overcast or wet weather. However, evening is still the best time to see them, as they are able to avoid diurnal predators and the still-intense sunlight of the early fall. During the mating season, which peaks in late September but can run well into November, nearly all spiders witnessed are males. This is because the males go in search of females, who remain hidden in their burrow until a suitable mate finds his way there.

Since these spiders are substantial in size, you might think it’s easy to find them. Well, yes and no. The spiders’ natural coloration is shades of brown and tan, which helps them to blend into their habitats. Good places to look are areas with uniform backdrops that are adjacent to open prairie habitats. Think sidewalks, roads, bike paths, and trails through the prairie, like at NWDC’s River Campus. The areas around CSU-Pueblo and at Lake Pueblo State Park also offer good potential for seeing tarantulas. Anywhere that a road or sidewalk bisects undisturbed prairie is a good bet. Tarantulas have even been seen on I-25 at interstate speeds!

Just as they are worth looking for, they are worth protecting. We humans can enjoy the sight of a large unique spider, but they are on their way to do the important work of reproducing their species and should be left to that work. They are part of a rich prairie food web, eating various insects, and in turn feeding birds, lizards, snakes, foxes and even the fearsome tarantula hawk wasp. All of the prairie depends on the male tarantula’s sojourn; take time this fall to get out and appreciate the eight legs it takes to lift up this load.

Michael Hazel moved to Pueblo last year but has a long history in the region. He is an environmental educator for NWDC and has worked for years to foster an appreciation for the wonders of nature and especially the amazing landscapes of Southern Colorado. He can be reached at hazel@hikeandlearn.org.