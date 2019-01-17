MEN'S BASKETBALL
PAC 12 Conference (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Arizona; 4-0; 13-4
Washington; 3-0; 12-4
Oregon State; 3-0; 11-4
UCLA; 3-1; 10-7
Arizona State; 2-2; 11-5
Southern California; 2-2; 9-8
Utah; 2-2; 8-8
Oregon; 1-2; 10-6
Colorado; 1-3; 10-6
Stanford; 1-3; 8-8
Washington State; 0-3; 7-9
California; 0-4; 5-11
Mountain West Conference (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Nevada; 4-1; 17-1
Fresno State; 3-1; 12-4
Nevada-Las Vegas; 3-1; 9-7
Boise State; 3-1; 8-9
Utah State; 3-2; 13-5
San Diego State; 2-2; 10-7
Colorado State; 2-2; 7-10
New Mexico; 2-3; 8-9
Air Force; 2-3; 7-10
Wyoming; 0-4; 4-13
San Jose State; 0-4; 3-13
Big Sky Conference (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Northern Colorado; 5-1; 11-6
Weber State; 4-1; 10-6
Montana; 4-2; 11-6
Montana State; 4-2; 7-9
Idaho State; 3-2; 7-7
Southern Utah; 2-3; 7-7
Northern Arizona; 2-3; 4-11
Eastern Washington; 2-3; 4-12
Portland State; 1-3; 6-9
Idaho; 1-4; 4-12
Sacramento State; 0-4; 6-7
The Summit League (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
South Dakota State; 5-1; 15-6
Purdue-Fort Wayne; 4-1; 12-8
Nebraska-Omaha; 3-1; 9-8
Oral Roberts; 3-2; 7-13
South Dakota; 2-2; 8-9
North Dakota State; 2-3; 8-11
North Dakota; 2-4; 8-11
Western Illinois; 1-4; 6-12
Denver; 1-5; 6-14
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Colorado Mines; 9-0; 12-3
New Mexico Highlands; 7-2; 12-3
Colorado-Colorado Springs; 7-2; 10-5
Regis; 7-2; 10-5
Colorado Mesa; 6-3; 11-4
Black Hills State (S.D.); 6-3; 7-6
Chadron State (Neb.); 5-4; 7-8
Metro State-Denver; 4-5; 6-7
Westminster (Utah)*; 4-5; 6-7
South Dakota Mines; 4-5; 7-10
Adams State; 4-5; 4-10
Dixie State (Utah); 3-6; 5-8
Colorado State-Pueblo; 3-6; 5-10
Fort Lewis; 2-7; 7-8
Colorado Christian; 1-8; 3-12
Western Colorado; 0-9; 3-12
* Not eligible for RMAC or NCAA postseason play
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Texas Lutheran; 6-2; 11-6
Southwestern (Texas); 5-2; 8-8
Dallas (Texas); 4-2; 5-8
Johnson and Wales-Denver*; 5-3; 12-5
Centenary (La.); 3-3; 6-9
Austin (Texas); 2-4; 6-9
Trinity (Texas); 2-4; 2-13
Colorado College; 2-6; 6-11
Schreiner (Texas); 1-4; 5-9
* Not eligible for SCAC or NCAA postseason play
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
PAC 12 Conference (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Oregon; 4-0; 15-1
Stanford; 4-0; 14-1
Oregon State; 4-0; 14-2
Utah; 4-1; 15-1
Arizona; 3-2; 13-3
Arizona State; 3-2; 12-4
UCLA; 2-3; 9-8
Washington State; 2-3; 7-9
California; 1-3; 10-5
Washington; 1-4; 8-9
Colorado; 0-5; 10-6
Southern California; 0-5; 10-6
Mountain West Conference (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Boise State; 4-0; 13-2
Fresno State; 4-0; 11-4
New Mexico; 4-1; 14-2
Utah State; 4-1; 9-7
Wyoming; 2-2; 9-4
Nevada-Las Vegas; 2-2; 4-11
Colorado State; 1-3; 7-8
San Diego State; 1-3; 6-9
Air Force; 1-4; 5-11
Nevada; 1-4; 5-11
San Jose State; 0-4; 1-14
Big Sky Conference (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Idaho State; 5-1; 10-5
Northern Colorado; 5-1; 10-5
Idaho; 4-1; 7-7
Portland State; 3-1; 11-2
Montana State; 4-2; 9-7
Montana; 3-3; 8-7
Southern Utah; 2-3; 5-9
Eastern Washington; 2-3; 3-11
Northern Arizona; 1-4; 5-9
Sacramento State; 0-4; 4-8
Weber State; 0-6; 3-13
The Summit League (Div. I)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
South Dakota State; 4-1; 12-6
South Dakota; 3-1; 15-3
Denver; 3-2; 10-8
Oral Roberts; 3-2; 10-8
North Dakota; 3-2; 8-10
Western Illinois; 3-3; 7-12
North Dakota State; 2-2; 5-11
Nebraska-Omaha; 1-4; 6-11
Purdue-Fort Wayne; 0-5; 4-13
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Colorado Mesa; 9-0; 12-1
Westminster (Utah)*; 9-0; 11-2
Western Colorado; 6-3; 10-3
Colorado State-Pueblo; 6-3; 8-7
Black Hills State (S.D.); 5-4; 9-4
Regis; 5-4; 9-5
Colorado Mines; 5-4; 8-6
Colorado Christian; 5-4; 7-8
Colorado-Colorado Springs; 5-4; 6-9
Dixie State (Utah); 4-5; 8-5
Metro State-Denver; 4-5; 5-10
Fort Lewis; 3-6; 7-8
South Dakota Mines; 2-7; 5-8
Chadron State (Neb.); 2-7; 3-12
New Mexico Highlands; 1-8; 3-13
Adams State; 1-8; 1-12
* Not eligible for RMAC or NCAA postseason play
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III)
Team; Conference; Overall
Team; W-L; W-L
Austin (Texas); 5-1; 12-3
Trinity (Texas); 5-1; 12-3
Texas Lutheran; 6-2; 10-7
Southwestern (Texas); 5-2; 6-10
Colorado College; 5-3; 8-8
Centenary (La.); 2-4; 4-11
Schreiner (Texas); 1-4; 1-13
Dallas (Texas); 1-5; 1-13
Johnson and Wales-Denver*; 0-8; 0-13
* Not eligible for SCAC or NCAA postseason play