LAS ANIMAS — Colorado Springs Utilities attended a public meeting at the Bent County Courthouse in Las Animas on Friday to address the concerns of the Bent County Board of Commissioners and the public regarding Colorado Springs' purchase of Lower Arkansas Water Management Association shares from Arkansas River Farms, their plans for the acquired water and any intentions of acquiring more shares in the future.

Colorado Springs Utilities acquired 2,500 LAWMA shares in a purchase agreement with LAWMA and ARF on July 11, 2018. Colorado Springs Utilities did not, however, disclose their participation in the purchase to Bent County, despite a 1041 permit issued to LAWMA and ARF in April 2018 that required, in addition to other stipulations, that all benefactors of the acquisition be disclosed.

Permit 1041 regulations were established in 1974 pursuant to House Bill 1041, which grants the power to local governments to identify, designate and regulate areas and activities of state interest, including the trade and acquisition of water shares, via a local permitting process.

Private negotiations between ARF, LAWMA and Colorado Springs Utilities began as early as July 2017, even though Bent County did not learn of Colorado Springs Utilities' involvement until a year later, according to a memorandum from the Denver-based water law firm of Petros & White compiled from over 7,200 pages of correspondence and thousands of documents obtained from Colorado Springs Utilities through a Colorado Open Records Act request.

"From Bent County's perspective, the entire transaction here really was not an [intergovernmental transaction], where water might be dried up for two or three years out of ten but wouldn't be severed from the land and there wouldn't be a permanent dry-up," said Ray Petros, attorney for Bent County and a partner in Petros and White.

Petros said the challenge that needs addressing is Colorado Springs Utilities' need for more water to support its growing population and Bent County's need for water to preserve its community and economy, including agricultural business.

Colorado Springs Utilities said during a presentation at the meeting that their primary need for more water resources stems from projections of the impact of climate change, in addition to observed changes in their consumers' behavior. Colorado Springs Utilities forecasts a high demand for more than 160,000 acre-feet of annual water by 2058.

Bent County commissioners want to know why Colorado Springs Utilities opted to not reveal its participation in the agreement and whether they intend to adhere to the 1041 regulations.

"For me personally, you've already stepped in it because of the fact that you were not honest and open with us at the very beginning," said Commissioner Jean Sykes. "My question is, why did you make concerted efforts to keep this from Bent County?"

Kim Gortz of Colorado Springs Utilities Water Resources Planning answered that Colorado Springs Utilities signs non-disclosure agreements with its partners when they enter into a term sheet, an agreement that sets forth the basic terms and conditions of an agreement.

"At that point, none of the partners could have discussions with anybody," said Gortz. "It wasn't just Bent County, it was with anybody else who might undermine that deal.

"In the end, we needed water and, again, we really want to look at how we go forward and not as much look at the past. We understand that this is the where we are today and we hope that we can find a path forward with Bent County and with others."

Bent County Commissioner Kim MacDonnell shared her concern that the property purchased in the agreement between Colorado Springs Utilities, ARF and LAWMA would be dried up permanently and that Bent County wasn't informed of those discussions.

On November 14, 2018, Fort Lyon Canal Company approved further change of 3,303 Fort Lyon shares previously acquired by LAWMA in its agreement with ARF. The change allowed LAWMA to deliver water attributable to the 3,303 shares directly to Colorado Springs Utilities, according to the memorandum produced by Petros & White LLC.

"It scares me that all of this property is being dried up permanently," said MacDonnell. "Even if it's being shared elsewhere in the LAWMA system, including other places in Bent County, it would have been nice to have that discussion around the table."

Scott Lorence of Colorado Springs Utilities said they had no clear indication that Fort Lyon would agree to their November proposal.

"They did do that and so, I can't give you a good answer, or I'm not even going to attempt to answer, why Bent's not at the table," said Lorence. "All I can tell you is we're here now saying 'Let's work through this.'"

MacDonnell said one of the most important needs for Bent County under the auspices of 1041 regulations is the requirement for revegetation.

"Absolutely, positively. That's what it said," said MacDonnell in regard to the 1041 permit issued to ARF and LAWMA in April 2018.

MacDonnell asked what responsibilities Colorado Springs Utilities believes it has due to being beneficiaries of some of the water in the 1041 permits granted to LAWMA and ARF.

"Colorado Springs is one of the beneficiaries of that water," said Lorence. "I think that having a terms and conditions negotiated with the county prior to even filing out a decree that spells out what those obligations are, I think that's the road we should be working on."

Colorado Springs Water Services Officer Earl Wilkinson said the utilities department is concerned about revegetation and wants address it.

Sykes asked Colorado Springs Utilities how it might approach methods of support for the land where it acquired water shares. Lorence replied that revegetation has to be done in perpetuity.

"That's just leading up to a baseline where you need to be at. I think ultimately you want to know that your tax reserves or your taxing that you bring stays the same," said Lorence. "That's just getting you to being level."

Lorence suggested addressing the need for diversification of economy and problems with electrical infrastructure in Bent County.

"We happen to have a utility that actually works in electrical issues," Lorence said. "We have a utility that needs renewable resources when it comes to electricity. I can go through a lot of things I think would be cool to do here or would be helpful to do here."

"I will echo what Scott said with the electrical side or the energy side," said Wilkinson. "Obviously, we are looking at other renewable resources."

Wilkinson said that a focus is needed on helping people adjust to the economy at hand and suggested facilitating conversations of that nature, but also stressed that he thinks it was not Colorado Springs's responsibility to decide what that requires for Bent County.

Residents, farmers and ag-businessmen voiced their concerns over Colorado's Springs Utilities acquisition of 2,500 shares, with some sharing their distrust for the municipal entity's claims of intent to revegetate the land associated with the shares and not to pursue more LAWMA shares in the future.

Petros said of the public hearing that he heard, in essence, an apology for the secrecy behind the deal between ARF and LAWMA.

"And, I think, a pledge not to transact that kind of business again," said Petros. "I think there was also a pledge not to acquire additional Fort Lyon shares in this manner, unless they have the support of Bent County, which I think was an important pledge. A lot of work needs to be done, though, to work through this."

Petros was confused about the amount of water that Colorado Springs is currently requiring and the required amounts stated in a 2008 environmental impact statement concerning Colorado's Southern Delivery System, which states that Colorado Springs possesses existing supplies of 150,000 acre feet.

"Why that doesn't cover their need now for their demand of 136,000 acre feet needs to be examined," said Petros. "I understand issues of uncertainty with climate change and so on, but it certainly impacts the communities here [when] they go after the water."



Negotiations of this nature will take months and possibly years, according to Petros.

"The stormwater IGA between Pueblo and Colorado Springs took, gosh, I think that was well over two years of difficult negotiations and identifying complex issues," Petros said. "So this could be a while. I do think that this was the trial balloon to establish a certain model or protocol for possible future acquisitions.

"Maybe there is cooperation to be done as far as electrical transmission expertise that could be brought in, potential solar that Springs Utilities needs to put into their portfolio. There are a number of different things that I think could be looked at."

