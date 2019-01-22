The Jonathan and Shari Fox Family Foundation board of directors is pleased to announce the awarding of $12,000 for the grant award year 2018, with checks which were mailed in December.

The board met this past November for the purpose of reviewing the grant applications submitted to the foundation. President of the foundation, Jonathan Fox of Fowler, indicated there was a very high caliber of grant requests.

“There are so many worthy causes with the non-profits in Southeastern Colorado which do such great jobs to make our communities a better place to live, that it makes the decision-making process very difficult,” Fox added.

The Foundation awarded the funds throughout the Arkansas Valley and other areas. The organization was formed by Jonathan and Shari Fox in early 2005 with the mission to help non-profit organizations throughout Southeastern Colorado.

The foundation strove to award grants to as many entities as possible, with an emphasis for organizations that benefit the larger community or have a regional impact. Secretary/Treasurer, Shari Fox stated, “These organizations work diligently and we are hopeful these grants will help each recipient organization in some small way”.

The recipients were notified just prior to the end of the year with a check included for each award made. Grant applications will be accepted on an annual basis beginning in September 1st of each year, available online at www.foxfamilyfoundation.net. The following grants were awarded:

CANON CITY AREA:

Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County - $1,000 - Help purchase a new van

CROWLEY COUNTY AREA:

Olney Springs Lady Lions - $500 - Purchase a roll-off dumpster to help with town clean-up days.

FOWLER AREA:

Blackburn Dennis Community Center - $500 - Purchases of emergency equipment/nutritional services, etc.

Fowler Chamber of Commerce - $1,500 - Matching grant to aid businesses "spruce up" in Fowler.

Fowler School District - $1,000 - Proactive Coaching training materials

LA JUNTA AREA:

Ark Valley CASA - $1,000 - New volunteer training & materials

Inspiration Field - $500 - Materials for Santa's workshop (photos, cookie decorating)

ROCKY FORD AREA:

Emergency Services Chaplain - $500 - Purchase Bible study guides, water/Gatorade for victims/critical incidents

Jefferson Intermediate School - $750 - 6-week youth etiquette program

FUMC of Rocky Ford - $1,000 - Help replace playground equipment

Rocky Ford Fire Department - $1,000 - Replacement of CPR Manikins used for training

Summer Student Musical at the Grand - $500 - Royalties for the 2019 Summer Musical

Tri-County Family Care Center, Inc. - $1,000 - Purchase home safety items for families with which they work

OTHER AREAS:

Ogallala Commons, Springfield, Colo. - $500 - Paying transportation of an educational tour of Denver

Plainview School, Sheridan Lake, Colo. - $750 Update classrooms and provide teaching resources