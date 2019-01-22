The fourth-ranked Fowler High School boys' basketball team continued its hot streak as it won two games this past weekend on the road.

The Grizzlies post a 53-40 win over John Mall in Walsenburg on Friday and then they blasted Calhan 75-17 in Calhan on Saturday.

Fowler 53, John Mall 40

The Grizzlies took a 12-3 lead after the first quarter and they extended the advantage to 29-13 at halftime. The Panthers cut their deficit to 45-31 after the first quarter.

Two Fowler players scored in double figures. Val Leone led the way with 18 points and Johnathan Mobbley scored 11.

Armando Ruiz was the Panthers' top scorer with 19 points and Jaziah Sandoval scored 11.

Mobbley had a double-double as he grabbed 13 rebounds. Zane Denton had 11. Sandoval had 15 for John Mall.

Quinton Flanscha led in assists with five.

Fowler 75, Calhan 17

Fowler led 17-8 after the first quarter. The Grizzlies kept pouring in the points as they had a 37-10 lead at halftime and a 63-15 advantage after three quarters of play.

Mobbley and Flanscha both scored 17 points to lead the Grizzlies.

Mobbley had another double-double with 10 rebounds. Flanscha led in assists with five.

Two more games this week

Fowler (9-3, 5-1 Santa Fe League) will play two more games this weekend. On Friday, the Grizzlies will host Hoehne with basketball action beginning at 4 p.m. On Saturday, they will travel to Las Animas with the first game beginning at noon.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com