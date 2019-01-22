The Fowler High School girls' basketball team won one game and lost one this past weekend. Both games were played away from home.

On Friday, the Lady Grizzlies bested John Mall 47-28 in Walsenburg, and on Saturday, they lost at Calhan 44-35.

Fowler 47, John Mall 28

The Lady Grizzlies led 11-7 after the first quarter and they extended the lead to 27-15 at halftime and to 39-19 after three quarters of play.

Jacquelin Alvey was Fowler's top scorer with 13 points.

Shanoah Trujillo led the Lady Panthers with 14.

Alvey and Tressa Reed both had five rebounds to lead the Lady Grizzlies. Amanda Dotter had 10 for John Mall.

Alvey also led in assists with four.

Calhan 44, Fowler 35

Fowler trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime. The Lady Grizzlies reduced the lead to 29-27 after the third quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs outscored Fowler 15-8 in the final quarter.

Alvey again led Fowler in scoring this time with 11. Isabella Proctor led in rebounds with seven and Alvey also led in assists with three.

Two games for the Lady Grizzlies this week

Fowler (4-8, 3-3 Santa Fe League) will host Hoehne on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Grizzlies will travel to Las Animas with basketball slated to begin at noon.

