Otero County Health Department Executive Director Rick Ritter said in an email to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat that WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, will have funding through February if the federal government remains shutdown.

"The most current information as of Jan. 17, 2019, indicates that WIC has enough funds to last through February 2019," Ritter wrote. "This is a fluid situation, however, and things can change rapidly, so please stay tuned to reliable news sources for the most current information.”

In mid-January, Ritter told the LJTD that it only had sufficient money to fund the program through the end of January.

“Now when I say that ... government funding is like trying to hit a moving target blindfolded in the dark, facing the opposite way," Ritter said on Jan. 15.

WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental food, education and health care referrals for pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children. Over 869 families in Otero and Crowley counties rely on WIC for various health care needs. The counties are presented in one figure because the local clinic administers benefits to both.

Otero County Department of Health receives federal funding for its emergency preparedness and response program, and WIC.

The federal government shutdown began Dec. 22, 2018, and thus far has no encouraging signs of ending. It is the longest shutdown in United States history.

cburney@ljtdmail.com