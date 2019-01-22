A shortage of veterinarians in rural Colorado is a growing concern among farmers, ranchers, and the general public. At least 21 counties in Colorado have reported a deficit of large animal vets which are critical to food production and the well-being of rural health and communities.



Peak View Animal Hospital near Fowler is dedicated to filling that need through their state-of-the-art facility which provides a full range of services.



At the helm of the clinic is Dr. Rick Leone, DVM, who established the clinic in 1990. For Leone, recruiting and employing talented and passionate veterinarians is the best way to serve his community and fill the need for high level and accessible veterinary care.



"Finding veterinarians that want to work together and provide coverage is huge. I think it's really important to the community because they rely on that, and a lot of veterinary clinics are individual veterinarians that don't provide that 24-hour emergency coverage. So, by having a team approach, I think we come much closer to providing reliable and consistent care for the community, whether it's out of hours or during regular hours."



Leone operates the state-of-the-art facility alongside his wife, Trish. Leone performs advanced reproductive services including embryo transfer on cattle, horses, and small ruminants. Leone has a particular interest in western performance horses and relishes the challenges associated with resolving performance issues related to lameness in these elite athletes.



Leone doesn't just provide superior medical services to his clients, he is extremely active in the Arkansas Valley and serves numerous organizations including the Colorado State Board of Veterinary Medicine, Colorado Veterinary Medical Association, the American Shorthorn Association, and the Rocky Mountain Shorthorn Association.



The clinic's wide variety of services that practices an exceptionally high level of medicine, coupled with the high esteem of Dr. Leone is what attracted Dr. Carol Ann Lipinski and Dr. Trevor Redden to the Arkansas Valley.



"The clinic was a big draw, Dr. Leone is loved in the community, due to their outreach, so I knew he would be a good mentor for me being a new veterinarian," says Redden.



"We are so grateful that he (Dr. Leone) is such an amazing mentor with such long experience and he's able to help us and guide us," adds Lipinski.



Redden is a Lyman, Wyoming, native and an associate veterinarian at PVAH. He grew up on a commercial cattle ranch where he learned how to work hard and appreciate animals. He attended veterinary school at Washington State University where he discovered an interest in reproduction, orthopedics, and preventative medicine. After vet school, Redden along with his wife, Nelle, and two young daughters moved to Fowler to launch his career in the Arkansas Valley.



"We (his family) were drawn to Peak View because it's a rural community with a lot of agriculture, and it's a good place to raise a family," says Redden. "I grew up in a rural area, so it's a very familiar agricultural area, and I wanted that for my girls' upbringing, more than a big city."



According to Leone, Redden's rural and agricultural roots was one of the characteristics that captured his attention during the hiring process.



"Dr. Redden I identified as a person who really understands the economics of production in agriculture and what it means to be accountable to a small community. He is dedicated especially to production agriculture, the ranching environment, and cattle production," says Leone.



Lipinski grew up on a small family farm in Flagstaff, Arizona, and was an active member of the local 4-H club participating in rabbit, poultry, swine, and veterinary science projects. According to Lipinski, 4-H was influential in teaching her herdsmanship, leadership, and engrained the value of serving the community. She graduated from Colorado State University, which is ranked in the top five veterinary schools.



According to Lipinski, PVAH fulfills her desire to help all species of animals.



"I wanted to be in a mixed practice that served all of the species of animals," explains Lipinski. "The quality of medicine that this clinic provides, and also Dr. Leone's experience and his wide range of all the different things we can do for reproduction as well as surgery and things like that, is what brought me to the area."



Agriculture production in the Arkansas Valley is much different than that of her home state, a change that she embraces.



"It (the Arkansas Valley) is a different part of Colorado, but it's also very pretty. I have learned a lot about the different agriculture that's out here, like the crops that they grow. Watching the production of onions this year was really interesting because we don't grow very many onions in Arizona," laughs Lipinski.



Leone is most appreciative of the passion and diverse skill set that Lipinski brings to the clinic.



"Dr. Lipinski also grew up in a rural area with a strong 4-H background. She is equally dedicated to small rural environments and serving all the animals whether it's companion animals or agricultural animals. "



With the new additions to his veterinary team, Leone is more confident than ever that his practice can provide a high level around the clock care for animal owners in the Arkansas Valley and surrounding areas.



"Our clinic is very dedicated to 24 hours, seven day a week coverage for the entire valley. Having a team that is much more accessible and can help people regardless of when they have an emergency or an issue," declares Leone.



PVAH Community Outreach:

Peak View Animal Hospital is an integral part of the Fowler and Arkansas Valley communities. From hometown parades to sports teams, FFA, 4-H, educational seminars, and science fairs, PVAH and their team of vets are devoted to their clients and the community in which they serve.



PVAH will offer a Spring Horse Meeting on February 18, which will consist of door prizes, a brief educational speaker, and provide insight on colic, performance issues, and a free demonstration on endoscopy and ultrasound services.



PVAH State-of-the-Art Services:

Peak View provides a full range of services. Pet lovers have access to state-of-the-art diagnostic modalities including digital radiography, ultrasound, endoscopy, and in-house blood work. Their preventative small animal medicine includes infectious disease vaccination, heartworm prevention, complete dental care, and nutritional consultation.



Since Leone established the clinic in 1990, he has been committed to serving the production agriculture needs of the Arkansas Valley. Leone and his team offer distinguished nutritional, reproductive, and health consultations services for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, llamas, and alpacas.



PVAH set itself apart from its competitors early on as a premier clinic for serious equestrians and caring horse owners. Leone and his staff offer unparalleled lameness expertise in Pueblo and the Arkansas Valley, along with digital radiography, ultrasound, Versatron shockwave therapy, therapeutic techniques and much more. The PVAH team also provides top-of-the-line equine production, mare and foal care, and dentistry services.



PVAH Mobile Clinic:

Peak View Animal Hospital's veterinary mobile unit offers routine medical care and spays and neuters. Discounted spays and neuters are provided to low-income individuals as program funds are available. Funding is aided by the Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund . The mobile unit serves many towns in the valley offering vaccination clinics.



ROCKY FORD

Every Thursday, 10 am to 3 pm

SE corner opposite Loaf N Jug



AVONDALE

2nd Tuesday, 10 am to 3 pm

Parking lot west of Loaf N Jug



ORDWAY

3rd Tuesday, 10 am to 3 pm

Main Street



OLNEY SPRINGS

4th Tuesday, 10 am to 3 pm

at Peak View Animal Hospital



FOWLER

5th Tuesday, 10 am to 3 pm

at Peak View Animal Hospital



No appointment needed.

jhamilton@ljtdmail.com