Lori and Eric Larreu, owners of Red Top Wine and Liquor, held their first community tasting event on Saturday. After completing a four-hour certification class in Canon City, which is good for three years, and getting approval from Fowler Town Council, their plans are to host a tasting at least twice a month.

Each tasting will feature a different liquor, wine or beer.

“We want to offer different things. People don’t know what they like unless they can taste it,” said Lori Larreu.

The first tasting featured a local winery, Fowler Wine Company, and owner Kristin Gutzeit.

Gutzeit, who lives in Fountain, purchased the former Bunkhouse. She plans to have wine tastings, drunken painting and yoga classes in the near future.

What started out as a therapeutic hobby in her mom’s garage has three years later evolved into the Fowler Wine Company. Currently, Fowler Wine Company offers peach, strawberry and cherry wines, with pumpkin, apple and mango in the makings.

“We had a great turnout for our first tasting event,” said Lori Larreu. “Of course, a lot of the people were the Hagermans,” she said with a chuckle.

When asked if the new liquor law sales have affected their business, Eric Larreu said, “It’s too early to tell. We are hoping it won’t affect us.

“Being a small business owner is challenging. With licensing, business records and ordering from six different vendors, the paperwork is endless, but we are grateful to be part of a good community."

The next tasting will be February 9, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.