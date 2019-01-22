Three Fowler High School wrestlers went to the awards stand as the Grizzlies competed at the Gene Gagliardi Invitational in Trinidad on Saturday.

Seth McFall placed the highest as he finished second at 106 pounds. Orin Carnes was fourth at 160 and Fernando Salazar was fifth at 113.

The Grizzlies placed 11th in the team scoring with 46 points. Other Santa Fe League schools in the meet saw John Mall place third with 141 points, Crowley County was sixth with 107 1/2 and Swink was seventh with 83.

On the mat rankings

Three Grizzlies were included in last Friday's On the Mat individual rankings, which were released by Tim Yount.

McFall is ranked second at 113 pounds and Fernando Salazar is 12th at the same weight. J.J. Horn is seventh at 220 pounds.

Grizzlies off this weekend

Fowler will not have a meet this week. Its next action is Feb. 2 as it will be in Pueblo West for the State duals.

Team scores

Dumas (Texas) 276 1/2, Cedaredge 185, John Mall 141, Taos (N.M.) 132 1/2, Trinidad 130, Crowley County 107 1/2, Swink 83, Alamosa 77, Sierra Grande/Centennial (San Luis) 53, Custer County 47, Fowler 46, Dolores Huerta 44 1/2, Boys Ranch (Texas) 29, Pueblo Central 23, Buena Vista 21 1/2, Cheyenne Wells 15, Mountain Valley 15, Sanford 12, Sargent 3.

