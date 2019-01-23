Aaron D’mize is back in town.

D’mize, who served as Fowler's chief of police from May 2013 until October 2015, is the reserve officer patrolling the town.

D’mize, who left Fowler to accept a job in Moffitt County, now resides in Leadville with his children and wife, Amy, who was recently elected Sheriff of Lake County, in Leadville.

After hearing from a friend that the entire Fowler police force resigned, he said, “That’s just not right, I need to do what I can to help Fowler during this time.”

D’mize will be on duty two to three days a week until a new chief and officers are hired.

“I’m not trying to be a hero or anything, I just want to do the right thing for this community,” said D’mize.

According to Town Clerk/Administrator Kelly Lotrich, the committee that has been formed to review applications and candidates is starting to process applications this week.

Meanwhile, the Rocky Ford Police Department and the Otero County Sheriff's Office are responding to local calls, as is the Colorado State Patrol.

If in need of police response, call 254-3344.