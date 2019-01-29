Students of the Fowler FFA visited the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Jan. 23, for a day of fun and education.



The NWSS FFA Day is a celebrated tradition, and students who attend are exposed to a wealth of knowledge and valuable interaction with some of the industry's most excellent representatives.



According to Fowler FFA ag advisor Brenton Orvaston, 27 Fowler students attended NWSS. Two of the students, Kaylee Pieper, and Jayden Osborne, received Colorado FFA Foundation grant funds.



The students applied for the grants in advance, and the funds will allow Pieper and Osborne to invest in their projects and build a stronger agricultural future.



While in Denver, the students explored the NWSS grounds and attended a PRCA rodeo performance that evening.



Chaperone for the trip was Orvaston.



The trip was made possible by funds raised through the Fowler FFA chapter.

The 2019 Fowler FFA Labor Auction, which helps makes opportunities like the trip to the NWSS possible, will be held on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.