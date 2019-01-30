Suzanne Davis brings the music of Carole King to La Junta, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ed Stafford Theatre on the Otero Junior College Campus, as part of the current series of concerts sponsored by the Arkansas Valley Community Concert Association.



“Tapestry - The Carole King Songbook," is North America’s premier musical tribute to Carole King. Davis recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following the music of her classic album “Tapestry.” Audience members will be transported back to the iconic image of her record breaking, multi-million selling album of 1971.



Davis' career has taken her across the globe, from the Middle East to Texas to Cuba, performing as a keyboardist, vocalist and tribute artist. Having played on some of the finest stages to standing ovations in several countries around the world, she has toured in production tribute shows to ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago and many others. She has shared stages and opened for acts such as America, KC and the Sunshine Band, the Village People and BJ Thomas.



Not only does Davis channel the characteristics of Carole at the piano, but her comfortable stage presentation really endears her to the audience.

“I really like to have fun and talk with the audience about the history of the songs," said Davis. "I think people want to feel that we’re sharing these moments together - and we are.”



For additional information, call Judy Hensley at 384-2092 or Kathy Parker at 384-8017.