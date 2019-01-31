Fowler is lucky to have a library, and even more fortunate to have two women devoted to opening the minds and imaginations of the town's residents, kids and grown-ups alike.

Here are their stories.

Kristine Gonzalez, library director

How long have you been the Library Director?

I started in July 2018.

What are your job duties?

Ordering new books, helping patrons with copies, faxes, our inter-library loan system, issuing new library cards, submitting monthly reports to our town council and submitting reports to the state annually.

What is the best part of your job?

I love meeting people new to Fowler. Everybody has a great story as to how they came to be here.

I also really enjoy the tons of kids that come pouring into the library after school is out. And, of course, getting to be around books.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

My most challenging tasks are filling out reports and, of course, I’m still learning about the technology side of things.

With Google, Kindle and Nook, do you think libraries are becoming a thing of the past?

No, I don’t think libraries are going away anytime soon. We offer eBooks, as well.

Not everyone who comes through our doors checks out a book, and that’s okay. We have patrons who just relax in the back section of our facility, check their email on our desktop computer or use our free WiFi.

Some patrons use our facility for testing purposes, or other meeting needs. They can even play a round of checkers.

How many patrons a day would you say use the library?

Our average patron count is around 30 to 35. Of course, if it’s bad weather, then maybe a little less.

Joanna Negron, assistant librarian

What are your job duties?

I help patrons check in/out books, assist with any technology questions, provide resources, put together the bulletin boards and After-School Program flyers and, most of all, provide everyone with friendly service.

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is my job. I honestly love working at the library and most of all working with the community.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The most challenging part of my job is when I read a book out loud in front of the individuals who attend the After-School Program. Even though it is only a small group I read to, I still get nervous every time.

What is the After-School Program?

The After-School Program is something I oversee. I also have a volunteer who has been helping me.

The program is held at the library every first Thursday of the month during the school year. It is for grades kindergarten through sixth grade. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

We usually start with a group activity, then read a book out loud.

We either do a craft or science experiment and have a snack after we have finished.

With Google, Kindle and Nook, do you think libraries are becoming a thing of the past?

I would hope not, but with the rise of technology, it could happen in the future.

Stop on by the Fowler Public Library and meet the staff, browse through the books or just have a seat and relax among the endless possibilities available there. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m.

