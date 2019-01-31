The Fowler High School girls' basketball teams won both of its games over the past weekend.

Fowler 47, Hoehne 37

The Lady Grizzlies started the weekend with a 47-37 win over Hoehne Friday at Grizzly Gym.

Fowler took a 16-12 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Grizzlies led 28-21 at halftime and 40-29 after the third quarter.

Three Lady Grizzlies scored in double figures. Isabella Proctor led the way with 14 points, followed by Jacquelin Alvey with 12 and Jayden Osborne scored 11.

Alvey was the Lady Grizzlies' leading rebounder with six, and Osborne had five. Osborne led in assists with five.

Fowler 40, Las Animas 23

Fowler closed out the week by defeating Las Animas 40-23 Saturday at Trojan Gym in Las Animas.

The Lady Grizzlies took an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and they extended the lead to 26-14 at halftime and 38-16 after the third quarter.

Alvey was Fowler's top scorer with 14 points.

Tressa Reed led in rebounding with six.

Lady Grizzlies play twice this weekend

Fowler (6-8, 5-3 Santa Fe League) will have two more games this week.

On Friday, they're scheduled to host Rye with basketball scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Fowler travels to Swink for a 2 p.m. start.

