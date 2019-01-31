Celebrating 17 years, the High Plains Snow Goose & Heritage History Festival, scheduled for Feb. 7-10 in Lamara, is a one-of-a-kind event. The festival is sponsored by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Canyons and Plains.

Join avid birders and historians for this three-day festival that offers amazing field trips, engaging speakers and informative programs designed to make your time at the festival enjoyable, educational and adventurous.

Hundreds of bird species migrate through Southeastern Colorado each year, but the site and sound of the migration of tens of thousands of snow geese is by far the most breathtaking.

Just one of the highlights of this event is the Photography Contest. Beginner to expert photographers, adult and youth alike can enter images in the following categories: Wildlife, Landscape, and Birds and Wild Mammals indigenous to Southeast Colorado.

This is an amazing opportunity to showcase your talents and highlight the beauty and culture Southeast Colorado.

Special guest at the festival this year is Ted Floyd, editor of "Birding" magazine, the award-winning flagship publication of the American Birding Association. He has written five bird books, including the "Smithsonian Field Guide to the Birds of North America" (HarperCollins, 2008) and the forthcoming "How to Know the Birds" (National Geographic, 2019).

Floyd is also the author of more than 200 popular articles, technical papers, and book chapters on birds and nature. He is especially

interested in analyzing bird vocalizations, in interpreting birds and nature for children and beginners, and in applying new media and emerging technologies toward the appreciation of nature.

Registration for the High Plains Snow Goose & Heritage History Festival is available now.

Event registration is free; however, field trips range from $10 to $50, depending on the length of the program and if meals are provided.

Numerous programs are also being offered at no charge.

For more information, search for High Plains Snow Goose Festival on Facebook, go to highplainssnowgoose.com or call the Lamar Chamber of Commerce at 336-4379.