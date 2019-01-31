The fourth-ranked Fowler High School boys' basketball team's winning streak has reached six games, as the Grizzlies won two more games over the weekend.

Fowler 70, Hoehne 53

The Grizzlies defeated Hoehne 70-53 Friday at Grizzly Gym.

The Farmers led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 31-22 at halftime. But Fowler exploded for 27 points in the third quarter and limited Hoehne to just six to take a 51-37 advantage.

The Grizzlies outscored the Farmers 21-16 in the fourth quarter.

Two Grizzlies scored in double figures, with Val Leone tallying 22, which included going seven-of-seven from the free throw line, and Johnathan Mobbley had 15.

Leone led in rebounding with 13 and Mobbley had 10 to give them both a double-double. Zane Denton led in assists with four and in steals with four.

Fowler 87, Las Animas 27

The Grizzlies wrapped up the weekend by defeating Las Animas 87-27 Saturday at Trojan Gym in Las Animas.

Fowler had a strong start, leading 25-2 after the first quarter. It led 51-7 at halftime and 75-23 after the third quarter.

Four of the Grizzlies were in double figures in scoring. Quinton Flanscha scored 18, Leone 17, Gabriel Proctor 16 and Mobbley 13.

Mobbley led in rebounding with 10 to record a double-double. Flanscha, Denton and Leone all had four steals.

Two more games this week

Fowler (11-3, 7-1 Santa Fe League) will play twice this weekend. On Friday, the Grizzlies will host Rye with the first game schedule for 4 p.m. On Saturday, Fowler travels to Swink with basketball starting at 2 p.m.

