The fourth-ranked Swink High School girls' basketball team faced off against a surging Fowler team Saturday at the Lions Den. However, the Lady Lions proved to be too much for the Lady Grizzlies, and Swink won by a score of 56-20.

"The girls are getting better," said Swink coach Curt Lewis. "They came out and we started the ballgame pretty quick and got some momentum. We just rolled from there. We played well all four quarters. That was a good win over a good Fowler ball club."

The Lady Lions scored the first eight points of the game with Brianna Denton scoring six of them. Tressa Reed scored the Lady Grizzlies' first points, but Tierra Holland and Rylee Platt both score to increase the lead to 12-2.

Reed scored again for Fowler, however, Holland scored a layup and a free throw to give Swink a 15-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Lions had another strong start to the second quarter — scoring the first nine points. Holland scored four of the points in the run and Kyla O'Neal scored three.

Bella DeVore drained a 3-point basket for Fowler's first points of the quarter, but Swink answered by scoring the next 12 points. Denton scored eight point in the rally including two 3-point baskets.

Shaelea Pruett ended the second quarter scoring for Fowler, but the Lady Lions led 36-9 at halftime.

Denton scored four of the first six points of the third quarter and O'Neal scored two for a 42-9 lead. Swink outscored Fowler in the third 14-10.

With the fourth quarter being played under a running clock, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Grizzlies 6-1.

Swink was led in scoring by Denton with 18 points and Holland was next with 15. Reed was Fowler's top scorer with six points.

Swink 59, Holly 21

Swink traveled to Holly on Friday and it scored another easy win by defeating the Lady wildcats 59-21.

The Lady Lions led 7-6 after the first quarter, but they increased the lead to 29-13 at halftime and 47-17 after the third quarter. Swink outscored Holly 12-4 in the fourth.

Denton again was Swink's top scorer with 24 points. Courtney Estrada scored nine and Platt and O'Neal both scored eight.

Saedee Davis led Holly with 10 points.

Rye 42, Fowler 30

Fowler faced another Top 10 team on Friday as it lost to ninth-ranked Rye 42-30 at Rye.

The Lady Thunderbolts led 12-7 after the first quarter, 21-15 at halftime and 33-24 after three quarters.

Jacquelin Alvey led Fowler in scoring with nine points, followed by Reed with eight.

Sydney Adamson and Sophie Adamson both scored 13 points for Rye.

This week

Swink (14-1, 11-0 Santa Fe League) now has a 14-game winning streak and it will host Las Animas on Friday with the first game scheduled for 4 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Lions travel to the San Luis Valley to face Sargent beginning at 2 p.m.

"Sargent's won five of their last six as one of their best players came back from a health issue," Lewis said. "So they're playing pretty good ball now."

Fowler (6-10, 5-5) will travel to Hoehne on Thursday and return home to face Crowley County on Friday. Basketball begins at 4 p.m. both days.

Swink 56, Fowler 20

DeVore 1 0-0 3, Osborne 0 1-2 1, J. Alvey 1 0-0 2, Reed 3 0-1 6, Proctor 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 0-0 0, S. Pruett 1 0-0 2, A. Alvey 0 0-0 0, Pieper 2 0-0 4, R. Pruett 0 0-0 0. Graham 0 0-0 0. Total 9 1-3 20.

3-point goals — DeVore 1.

Swink — O'Neal 4 1-1 9, Chavez 0 0-2 0, Holland 6 3-3 15, Denton 8 0-1 18, Estrada 3 0-0 6, Morales 0 0-0 0, Platt 2 1-1 5, Bond 0 0-0 0, Krueger 0 0-0 0, Gribble 0 1-2 1, Whalen 0 0-0 0. Total 24 4-10 56.

3-point goals — Denton 2.

Fowler; 4; 5; 10; 1 — 20

Swink; 15; 21;14; 6 — 56

Fouls — Fowler 8, Swink 5.

