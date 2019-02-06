Reuben McMillan, formerly with the Otero County Sheriff’s Department and now a lieutenant in the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from American Legion Post 168 (Manzanola) and District 1 (Southeastern Colorado). He was also presented with an American Legion Department of Colorado 100th Anniversary Challenge Coin.

Sheriff Shawn Mobley commended McMillan for his efficient and thorough service with the Otero County Sheriff’s Department.

“I was recommending his promotion to sergeant but never got to give it because he was hired as a lieutenant at Lake County,” said Mobley at the ceremony Tuesday. “He had the highest number of cases cleared for our department and was working at a level of big city agencies for quality and volume. He was dedicated to his work and as a citizen of Otero County.”

Upon presentation of the award, McMillan expressed his thanks to Mobley for appreciating his work.

"Without Sheriff Mobley, I wouldn't be here," he said.

Jody Bracy, District 1 senior vice commander, and Justin L Vasquez, American Legion Post 168 adjutant, were presented with the first Colorado American Legion Press Association Award. The Colorado American Legion Press Association was started in 2018.



Commander Kevin Bosley of American Legion Post 168 was presented with 100 percent membership renewal awards for 2018 and 2019 by Richard Devlin, District 1 commander and American Legion Post 6 commander.

“You’re leading in membership, but we’re right behind you. A little friendly competition doesn’t hurt," said Devlin.



Tom Flores of the Colorado National Executive Committee commended the District 1 posts for helping each other out with events and ceremonies, supplying color guards, buglers and supplies when needed. He also complimented the good membership.