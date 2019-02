Grade level award winners

Kindergarten

1st Place – Hallie Ballard

2nd Place – Briley Greenwood

3rd Place – Gracie Anderson

Honorable Mention – Luca Soltz, Syler McCuistion, & Hank Manchego



First Grade

1st Place – Noah Ballard

2nd Place – Emma Pharr

3rd Place – Zavanna Wiggins

Honorable Mention – Tyler Soria



Second Grade

1st Place – Ostyn Gilreath

2nd Place – Megan Spera

3rd Place – Garrett Pharr

Honorable Mention – NONE



Third Grade

1st Place – Grissom Doak

2nd Place – Wyatt Johnson

3rd Place – Julia Overholt, Chloe Jones, & Mia Mora

Honorable Mention – Taylor McDaniel, Reece Heikes, & Aspen McFall

Fourth Grade

1st Place – Claire Martin

2nd Place – Kory Pieper

3rd Place – Titus Ballard

Honorable Mention –Elijah Weir, Wade Clemmensen, Nevaeh Oslund, and Declan Phillips



Fifth Grade

1st Place – Frank Thomas

2nd Place – Delilah Mason & Kira Riley

3rd Place – Alivia Herrell

Honorable Mention – Kaden Doak



Sixth Grade

1st Place – Jedadiah Ballard

2nd Place – Katie Nesselhuf & Madison Marsh

3rd Place – Meadow Holmquist

Honorable Mention – NONE





Grade level group award winners

Kindergarten thru Second – Overall

1st Place – Noah Ballard

2nd Place – Hallie Ballard

3rd Place – Ostyn Gilreath



Third thru Fourth – Overall

1st Place – Claire Martin

2nd Place – Kory Pieper

3rd Place – Titus Ballard





Fifth thru Sixth – Overall

1st Place – Jedadiah Ballard

2nd Place – Katie Nesselhuf & Madison Marsh

3rd Place – Frank Thomas



Fowler Elementary Overall Award Winners

1st Place – Jedadiah Ballard

2nd Place – Claire Martin

3rd Place – Kory Pieper