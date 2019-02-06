The fourth-ranked Fowler High School boys' basketball team won two more games by large margins this past weekend.

On Friday, the Grizzlies defeated Rye 67-38 at Grizzly Gym, and on Saturday, they defeated Swink 74-21 on the road.

"I don't think they're ever easy and we always talk about always respecting your opponent and the game," said Fowler coach Mark Lowther. "We're playing really good defense right now, and the offense seems to be clicking a lot more. It wasn't there early on, but if we can stay consistent with our defense and our offense comes alive, I think we're peaking at the right time."

Fowler 67, Rye 38

Fowler got off to a fast start by taking a 22-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 45-16 at halftime and to 61-31 after the third quarter.

Val Leone led the Grizzlies with a career-high 31 points. Gabriel Proctor scored 13 and Quinton Flanscha scored 10.

Kreed Rahl led the Thunderbolts with 11 points.

Fowler 74, Swink 21

The Grizzlies had another hot start against Swink as they led 26-8 after the first quarter. Fowler's lead grew to 45-14 after the first quarter and to 59-19 after the third quarter.

Fowler ran off 26 unanswered points from the middle of the second quarter to the middle of the third.

Leone again led the Grizzlies in scoring with 19 points. Drew Egan scored 15 and Proctor scored 11.

Fowler has now won eight consecutive games.

This week

Fowler (13-3, 9-1 Santa Fe League) will play two more games this week. Today, the Grizzlies will travel to Hoehne and on Friday, they will host Crowley County.

"That will be a big weekend for us," Lowther said. "It's always tough to go into Hoehne and play there."

Fowler 67, Rye 38

Rye — Benz 0 0-0 0, Squier 1 1-2 3, Buford 2 1-2 6, Elarton 2 0-0 5, Rahl 4 3-3 11, Valdez 3 0-0 6, Hildreth 1 0-0 2, Colbert 1 1-2 3, Polk 0 0-0 0, Lodinez 1 0-1 2. Total 15 6-10 38.

3-points goals — Buford 1, Elarton 1.

Fowler — Flanscha 5 0-0 10, Denton 1 3-4 6, Leone 11 5-7 31, Egan 0 0-0 0, Mobbley 1 1-4 3, Bitter 0 1-2 1, Mason 0 0-0 0, Proctor 5 2-2 13, Smith 0 3-4 3, J. Bates 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, B. Bates 0 0-0 0. Total 23 15-23 67.

3-point goals — Leone 4, Mason 1, Proctor 1.

Rye; 2; 14; 15; 7 — 38

Fowler; 22; 23; 16; 6 — 67

Fouls — Rye 19, Fowler 12.

Fowler 74, Swink 21

Fowler — Flanscha 2 0-0 8, Denton 4 0-0 8, Leone 8 1-1 19, Egan 6 0-0 15, Mobbley 3 0-0 6, Bitter 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 2-2 5, Proctor 3 3-4 11, Smith 1 0-1 2, J. Bates 0 0-1 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, B. Bates 3 0-0 6. Total 29 6-11 74.

3-point goals — Egan 3, Leone 2, Proctor 2, Mason 1.

Swink — Lewis 1 0-0 2, Carale 0 0-0 0, Ch. Roweth 2 0-0 5, Paolucci 1 0-0 3, Stanger 3 1-2 7, Zumwalt 0 0-0 0, Cl. Roweth 0 0-0 0, Proctor 1 0-0 2, Kersey 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Suiters 1 0-0 2, Valencia 0 0-0 0. Total 9 1-2 21.

3-point goals — Paolucci, Ch. Roweth.

Fowler; 26; 19; 14; 15 — 74

Swink; 8; 6; 5; 2 — 21

Fouls — Fowler 12, Swink 17.

