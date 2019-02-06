The Fowler high School wrestling team took part in the first annual Class 2A/3A State Duals, Saturday at Pueblo Central High School.

The Grizzlies won three out of five matches. They started with a 44-24 win over James Irwin, then they lost a tough 39-36 match to Pueblo Central. Fowler then lost to Rocky Ford, the tournament runner-up, by a score of 65-12.

The Grizzlies edged Colorado Springs Christian 34-30 and they got past Buena Vista 27-24.

Seth McFall (106) went undefeated in the tournament. His wins included four by fall and one by forfeit.

Three Grizzlies were 4-1, including Fernando Salazar (113), Dylan Palomino (160) and Orin Carnes (170). Robert Roe (145) went 3-1, and J.J. Horn (220) went 3-2.

Fowler will close out the regular season on Saturday, when it travels to Ordway for the Crowley County Charger Invitational. The first matches begin at 9 a.m.

