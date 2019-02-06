Airman Travis Tomlin, right, presents his great-grandfather, Albert Manchego, with an American flag that was flown on the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea. Manchego, a veteran, recently celebrated becoming a centenarian. [COURTESY PHOTO]
Airman Travis Tomlin, right, presents his great-grandfather, Albert Manchego, with an American flag that was flown on the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea. Manchego, a veteran, recently celebrated becoming a centenarian. [COURTESY PHOTO]
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.