Fowler Area Watch is a group that was organized in the fall of 2015 by Sunny and Brenda Eddy, Lucas and Nicole Flanscha, Curt and Jennifer Bradshaw, and Chelsie Eddy and Jason Bitter.

Their reasons for initiating the group was simple.

“We saw all the things happening in our town and felt this was a way to benefit our community," Brenda Eddy said. "By encouraging people to get behind the police force, to support them, not bash them,” Eddy said.

“Former Police Chief Aaron D’mize guided us through, suggesting we start with the Facebook page. The Neighborhood Watch Program didn’t seem like the right fit at that time,” she said.

Now, three years later, the Eddys have officially joined the Neighborhood Watch Program and have launched the program in Fowler.

“What we need to do is order the signage for the streets and recruit or ask for volunteers to be block leaders,” said Brenda Eddy.

A block leader is basically the go-to person if someone has a concern. People are still being asked to contact Rocky Ford dispatch to report suspicious or illegal activity. The group does not condone or endorse any vigilante acts.

A “Who left the lights on?” campaign, suggested by Daryl and Debbie Johnson, has begun and will continue through the month of February.

“They (the Johnsons) said as they were driving to a meeting (that) all the streets were so dark.” Brenda Eddy said.

Otero True Value owner Sue Carey has partnered with the group and is offering a 10 percent discount on a specific outdoor security light with the mention of this story.

“We plan to hold monthly meetings, and are hopeful to have a campaign every month,” said Brenda Eddy.

Fowlerreporter@gmail.com