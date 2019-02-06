The Fowler High School girls' basketball team faced the two top teams in the Santa Fe League this past weekend, and both teams proved their top-10 rankings, as the Lady Grizzlies lost both games.

On Friday, Fowler lost to ninth-ranked Rye 42-30 at Grizzly Gym, and on Saturday, the girls lost to fourth-ranked Swink 56-20 at the Lions den.

Rye 42, Fowler 30

The Lady Thunderbolts led 12-7 after the first quarter. The lead increased to 21-15 at halftime and to 33-24 after the third period.

Jacquelin Alvey led the Lady Grizzlies with nine points, followed by Tressa Reed with eight.

Sophie Anderson and Sydney Anderson led Rye with 13 points apiece.

Swink 56, Fowler 20

The Lady Lions took a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, 36-9 at halftime and 50-19 after the third quarter.

Reed led the Lady Grizzlies in scoring with six points.

Brianna Denton was Swink's top scorer with 18 points, and Tierra Holland scored 14.

Two games this week

Fowler (6-10, 5-5 Santa Fe League) will play two league games this week. Today, the Lady Grizzlies will play at Hoehne, and on Friday, they will host Crowley County.

Basketball begins at 4 p.m. both days.

Rye 42, Fowler 30

Rye — Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Sy. Adamson 6 1-2 13, So. Anderson 6 1-2 13, Gooken 3 2-4 8, Ambler 4 0-0 8, Elarton 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Total 19 4-8 42.

3-point goals — none.

Fowler — DeVore 3 0-2 7, Osborne 0 0-0 0, J. Alvey 4 1-4 9, Reed 4 0-2 8, Proctor 1 4-4 6, Pieper 0 0-0 0, R. Pruett 0 0-0 0. Total 12 5-12 30.

3-point goals — DeVore 1.

Rye; 12; 9; 12; 9 — 42

Fowler; 7; 8; 9; 6 — 30

Fouls ‚ Rye 9, Fowler 9.

Swink 56, Fowler 20

Fowler — DeVore 1 0-0 3, Osborne 0 1-2 1, J. Alvey 1 0-0 2, Reed 3 0-1 6, Proctor 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 0-0 0, S. Pruett 1 0-0 2, A. Alvey 0 0-0 0, Pieper 2 0-0 4, R. Pruett 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0. Total 9 1-3 20.

3-point goals — DeVore 1.

Swink — O'Neal 4 1-1 9, Chavez 0 0-2 0, Holland 6 3-3 15, Denton 8 0-1 18, Estrada 3 0-0 6, Morales 0 0-0 0, Platt 2 1-1 5, Bond 0 0-0 0, Krueger 0 0-0 0, Gribble 0 1-2 1, Summers 1 0-0 2, Whalen 0 0-0 0. Total 24 4-10 56.

3-point goals — Denton 2.

Fowler; 4; 5; 10; 1 — 20

Swink; 15; 21; 14; 6 — 56

Fouls — Fowler 8, Swink 5.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com