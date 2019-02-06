The Fowler School's District Geography Bee was held Jan. 29, and students in 4th through 8th grades qualified through grade-level competitions to the District Bee.



1st Place - Taylor Bennett (8th)

2nd Place - Jedediah Ballard (6th)

3rd Place - Landyn Mason (8th)

Also Competing - Aidan Smith (7th), Sydney Carnes (7th), Jordan Bates (6th), Bruley McCuistion (5th), Dylen Ormiston (5th), Kory Pieper (4th), & Elijah Pruett (4th).



Taylor will compete in the State Written Test later this month. The staff sponsor for the Geography Bee is Ms. Lindsay Whalen.