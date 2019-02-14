Academic Letters are awarded each semester to those Fowler High School students who achieve a minimum 3.75 GPA while enrolled in courses from the academic core: math, science, social studies, English and foreign language. A patch is awarded to first-time recipients, and gold stars are awarded for each successive semester.

Academic Letters for the first semester of the 2018-19 school year have been awarded to:

Patches - Hanna Holmquist, Austin Marsh, Brooke Bell, Ashton Cash and Emily Flanscha.Gold stars - Ashlyn Alvey, Braxton Bates, Emily Bell, Avery Bouldin, Martha Castaneda, Andrew Egan, Liam Griffy, Aaron Hildreth, Nicodemis Lancaster, Hunter Mason, Jayden Osborne, Kaley Pieper, Gabriel Proctor, Isabella Proctor, Tressa Reed, Thor Schiffer and Kaitlyn Smith.