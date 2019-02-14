Fowler School District sent 12 high school students to the Colorado High School Activities Association's Speech and Debate Festival tournament at Heritage High School in Littleton on Jan. 25 and 26.

Here are the results:

Dominik Becerra - 1st Place in Humor InterpretationBarbara Tomlin - 7th in Dramatic InterpretationCutler Hampton - 9th in Original OratoryCaitlyn Lancaster - 9th in PoetryLuke Gonzalez - 12th in Humor InterpretationPOI - Steven Hildreth, 8th; Aaron Hildreth, 9th; Dyllan Damgaard, 10th; Kaitlyn Campbell, 11thLogan Freeland - 9th in InformativeCaytlyn Lancaster and Cutler Hampton - 7th in DuoEmily Bell and Kaitlyn Smith - 9th in Duo

