Fowler School District sent 12 high school students to the Colorado High School Activities Association's Speech and Debate Festival tournament at Heritage High School in Littleton on Jan. 25 and 26.
Here are the results:
Dominik Becerra - 1st Place in Humor Interpretation
Barbara Tomlin - 7th in Dramatic Interpretation
Cutler Hampton - 9th in Original Oratory
Caitlyn Lancaster - 9th in Poetry
Luke Gonzalez - 12th in Humor Interpretation
POI - Steven Hildreth, 8th; Aaron Hildreth, 9th; Dyllan Damgaard, 10th; Kaitlyn Campbell, 11th
Logan Freeland - 9th in Informative
Caytlyn Lancaster and Cutler Hampton - 7th in Duo
Emily Bell and Kaitlyn Smith - 9th in Duo
