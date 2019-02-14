The fourth-ranked Fowler High School boys' basketball team wrapped up first place in the Santa Fe League west Division after picking up two wins this past weekend.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies won 81-43 at Hoehne. Fowler then defeated Crowley County 54-30 in the annual Pumpkin Game Friday at Grizzly Gym.

Fowler 81, Hoehne 43

The Grizzlies jumped on the Farmers early, leading 19-13 after the first quarter. The lead grew to 36-22 at halftime and to 60-30 after the third quarter. Fowler outscored Hoehne 21-13 in the fourth quarter.

Four Grizzlies scored in double figures. Val Leone led the way with 18 points. Zane Denton and Gabriel Proctor both scored 15, and Quinton Flanscha scored 12.

Federico Orozco led Hoehne with 14 and Cameron Thornton scored 12.

Denton led Fowler in rebounding with 12 and Leone had 10 to give them both double-doubles. Flanscha led in assists with four.

Fowler 54, Crowley County 30

Fowler took a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 41-20 after three quarters.

The Grizzlies had three double-figures scorers with Drew Egan leading with 18. Johnathan Mobbley scored 17 and Denton scored 11.

Egan and Mobbley also completed double-doubles as Mobbley grabbed 16 rebounds and Egan had 13. Leone led in assists with five.

Fowler's overall record was 15-3 after this past weekend's action and it is currently on a 10-game winning streak. It is 11-1 in Santa Fe League play with its only loss coming against top-ranked Holly.

