The Fowler High School girls' basketball team won both of this past weekend's games.

The Lady Grizzlies won a road game at Hoehne 37-29 on Thursday, and they returned home and defeated Crowley County 35-30 in the annual Pumpkin Game on Friday.

Fowler 37, Hoehne 29

The Lady Farmers took a 9-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Grizzlies led 17-14 at halftime. Fowler extended its lead to 31-21 after the third quarter.

Two Lady Grizzlies scored in double figures. Jacquelin Alvey was the leading scorer with 13 points, and Isabella Proctor scored 10.

Averie Navarette led Hoehne in scoring with 12 points.

Jayden Osborne and Kaley Pieper led Fowler in rebounding with six apiece, and Alvey led in assists with three.

Fowler 35, Crowley County 30

Fowler led 12-4 after the first quarter, 20-13 at halftime, and 29-21 after the third quarter. The Lady Chargers attempted a comeback, but fell five points short.

Alvey again led the Lady Grizzlies in scoring with 11 points. Bella DeVore was next with 10.

Rylee Haynes led Crowley County with 11.

Alvey also had 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Osborne led in assists with six.

As of Monday, Fowler had an overall record of eight wins and 10 losses. It is also 7-5 which is good for second place in the Santa Fe League West Division.

