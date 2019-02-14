More adults of all ages in Colorado are using marijuana and that number is significantly higher than the national average.

While pot use by teens didn't show any increase and essentially mirrors the national average for high schoolers, more adults are using, especially people between 18 and 25.

Those numbers are in the latest two-year study (2016-17) by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

The report is the third statewide analysis since voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2012.

"It's critical we continue to monitor the use in all populations and work to minimize harms that could result from a variety of causes, including unintended poisoning, unsafe driving and mental health issues that may be associated with long-term habitual use," said Dr. Tista Ghosh, chief medical officer with the department.

Here are highlights from the latest report:

• Looking at Colorado adults (18 years and older), more than 17 percent reported using cannabis within the previous 30 days in 2017. Nationally, that number was slightly more than 9 percent.

• Specifically, adults between 18 and 25 reported the highest usage in the previous month — 29 percent.

• But use by all adult age groups showed increases, too. Those 26-34 showed another spike to 26 percent, up from 19 percent just a year earlier. Even use among people 65 and older showed an increase, to nearly 6 percent from 4 percent.

• More men, nearly 20 percent, reported using pot in 2017, compared to 11 percent among women.

Of major concern to lawmakers is whether legalizing recreational pot is leading to more widespread use by minors. But this report indicated Colorado teens are much like their peers nationally.

More than 19 percent of high school students in Colorado reported using pot in 2017 and 5 percent of middle-schoolers. That's a slight decline among the older teens when compared to the 2015 survey, but a small increase among middle-school students.

The report authors cautioned those changes were so slight as to be statistically insignificant.

Nationally, about 19 percent of high schoolers reported using pot in the previous month.

One change statewide is that slightly more girls (19 percent) reported using pot in the previous 30 days than young males (just less than 19 percent).

And one glaring difference among all categories of young people and adults is that people who identified as gay, transgender or bi-sexual reported much higher pot use than their peers — nearly 30 percent.

That remained consistent with the report two years ago.

