The Fowler High School wrestling team ended the regular season on Saturday as it went to Ordway to participate in the Crowley County Charger Invitational.

Three Grizzlies went to the awards stand. Fernando Salazar placed the highest as he was second at 113 pounds. Dylan Palomino was third at 152 and J.J. Horn was third at 220.

The Grizzlies finished fifth in the team scoring with 59 points. Crowley County won the tournament with 159 points, edging the second-place County Line Rivals with 157 1/2.

This week, Fowler will head to Akron for the Class 2A Region 2 Tournament. The tournament begins Friday at 4 p.m. The tournament resumes Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and the finals are Saturday at 5 p.m.

Team scores

Crowley County 159, County Line 157 1/2, Custer County 72, Holly 72, Fowler 59, Palmer 36, Limon 35, Sanford 33, Byers 32, Mountain Valley 28, Sargent 27, Center 26, Baca County 25, Kiowa 19, Trinidad 14, Rocky Ford 11, Calhan 9, Stratton 5.

