The Koshare Museum continues its monthly series with two special events in celebration of Valentine's Day.

On Friday, the public is invited to uncork their inner artists and enjoy a night of laughs, friends and painting with an Art & Wine Painting Party. Those attending will discover how easy, fun and stress-free it is to create their own masterpieces. Participants will be provided instruction from the museum’s own professional artist. No experience is necessary and all painting supplies are provided.



The Art & Wine Painting Party begins at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Cost for non-museum members is $35 per person. Those interested in participating must reserve their spot by contacting the Koshare Museum at 384-4411 or at kiva.clerk@ojc.edu. Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.



On Saturday, the public is invited to dance the night away at the museum's Second Annual Valentine's Dance. Bring a friend, your Valentine, or come solo and enjoy food, fun, fellowship and friends. All are welcome to attend whether you dance or not. In addition to the dancing, guests will enjoy complimentary snacks and a Valentine's themed photo booth.



The night begins with an all-ages dance from 6 to 8 p.m. At 8 p.m., the dance will transform into an 18 and older dance party with a cash bar open until midnight. Admission to the dance is $5 for those 17 and under, $10 for individuals 18 and up, and $15 for all couples.



For more information, call the Kiva Trading Post at 384-4411.